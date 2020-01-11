William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Guidewire Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.83.

GWRE stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,465. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 178.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $80.84 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.40.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 4,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $465,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,070.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $74,884.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,959 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,671 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,003,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,565,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,896 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

