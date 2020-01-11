Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 601,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,209.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.77. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$24.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.95.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.32, for a total transaction of C$70,898.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,656,870. Insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $78,662 over the last ninety days.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
