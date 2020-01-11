Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 601,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,209.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.77. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$24.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.95.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.32, for a total transaction of C$70,898.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,656,870. Insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $78,662 over the last ninety days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

