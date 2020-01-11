Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Downgraded by AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

TSE:WRG remained flat at $C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 94,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,779. Western Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$47.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Western Energy Services will post -0.4276364 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

