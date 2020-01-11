Western Alliance Bancorporation’s (WAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Western Alliance Bancorporation is the parent company of BankWest of Nevada, Alliance Bank of Arizona, Torrey Pines Bank, Miller/Russell & Associates, and Premier Trust. These dynamic companies provide a broad array of banking, leasing, trust, investment, and mortgage services to clients in Nevada, Arizona and California. Staffed with experienced financial professionals, these organizations deliver a broader product array and larger credit capacity than community banks, yet are empowered to be more responsive to customers’ needs than larger institutions. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

NYSE:WAL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,801. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,901,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

