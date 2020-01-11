Wells Fargo & Co Raises Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to $20.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INOV. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on Inovalon and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ INOV traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. 266,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,684. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $19.53.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.92 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 3,748.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

