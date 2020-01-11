Wagerr 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,305.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Wagerr token can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and Crex24. Wagerr has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $3,305.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008239 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000090 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,298,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,918,842 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.