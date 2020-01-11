Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms recently commented on VIR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.22 per share, for a total transaction of $13,509,000.00. Also, insider Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $14,410,000.00.

VIR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. 98,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,829. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.55. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

