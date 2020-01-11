ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

VSAT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ViaSat from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ViaSat to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ViaSat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.14.

VSAT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,995. ViaSat has a 12 month low of $60.55 and a 12 month high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.70.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $592.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.66 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViaSat will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $128,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,551 shares of company stock worth $1,053,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 557.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,357,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,258,000 after buying an additional 81,407 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

