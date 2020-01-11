Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.76. 265,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,643. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

