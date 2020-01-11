Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VEC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of VEC stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.98. The company has a market capitalization of $656.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $359.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,513.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 900.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vectrus by 53.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vectrus by 173.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

