ValuEngine Upgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.63.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CVGI remained flat at $$6.00 on Friday. 301,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,400. The firm has a market cap of $188.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.68. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 88.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.