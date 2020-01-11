Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UMPQ. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 883,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,677. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

In other news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.