Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 858.17 ($11.29).

LON UDG traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 782 ($10.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15. Udg Healthcare has a 12 month low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 798.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 778.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. Udg Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

