Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TWTR. TheStreet downgraded Twitter from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday. They set an underperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $41.00 target price on Twitter and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.36.
Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,148,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,881,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. Twitter has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $45.85.
In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,993 shares of company stock worth $2,211,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Twitter by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,654,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,735,000 after purchasing an additional 185,084 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Twitter by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,568 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Twitter by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 420,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 256,100 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.