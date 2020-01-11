Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TWTR. TheStreet downgraded Twitter from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday. They set an underperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $41.00 target price on Twitter and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,148,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,881,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. Twitter has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,993 shares of company stock worth $2,211,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Twitter by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,654,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,735,000 after purchasing an additional 185,084 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Twitter by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,568 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Twitter by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 420,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 256,100 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

