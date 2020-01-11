Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tucows Inc. is a pioneering provider of personalized information agents and Web sites. They deliver information over the Internet and other communications mediums such as email. Their sites provide users with relevant information they cannot conveniently locate in any one place elsewhere on the Internet. “

Get Tucows alerts:

TCX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tucows from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tucows from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.45. The stock had a trading volume of 123,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.25. Tucows has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The firm has a market cap of $681.43 million, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Tucows had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $88.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tucows will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $92,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,303,398.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tucows by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,562,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,600,000 after buying an additional 305,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tucows (TCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.