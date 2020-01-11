Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Given $76.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $76.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tucows an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $92,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,161 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,398.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its holdings in Tucows by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,562,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,600,000 after acquiring an additional 305,262 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tucows by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 469,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,010,000 after acquiring an additional 45,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tucows during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,269,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Tucows by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 324,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tucows by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

TCX stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.45. 123,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tucows has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.43 million, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Tucows had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $88.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tucows will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

