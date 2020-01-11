TTC (TTC) Price Hits $0.0229 on Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, TTC has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, BitForex, IDEX and Bibox. TTC has a market cap of $8.86 million and $33,103.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00039422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.68 or 0.05987111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035786 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001756 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 844,131,592 coins and its circulating supply is 387,106,436 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.