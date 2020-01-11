TrustNote (TTT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $11.00

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. TrustNote has a market capitalization of $4,970.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TrustNote has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.80 or 0.01978125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00186189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00028304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrustNote

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. The official website for TrustNote is trustnote.org . TrustNote’s official message board is medium.com/trustnote . TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin

TrustNote Coin Trading

TrustNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

