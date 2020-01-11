Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

TROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tronox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,893. Tronox has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tronox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 178,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tronox by 73.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tronox by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 56.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 174,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tronox by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

