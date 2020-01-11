Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of TTC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 378,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,389. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.17. Toro has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Toro by 8.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Toro by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Toro by 13.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Toro during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

