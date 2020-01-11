TOP Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. TOP has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $117,674.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TOP has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.80 or 0.01978125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00186189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00028304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

