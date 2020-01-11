THETA One Day Volume Hits $2.00 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. THETA has a market cap of $81.88 million and $2.00 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0941 or 0.00001157 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, Binance and Coinbit. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bithumb, WazirX, Huobi, Hotbit, Upbit, IDEX, Gate.io, Coinbit, Binance, Fatbtc and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

