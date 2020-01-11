TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine cut TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.67.

OTCMKTS TCEHY traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.43. 5,373,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,143. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $482.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

