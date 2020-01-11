Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teligent, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures and markets topical formulations primarily in the United States. It sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex and ophthalmic dosage forms. Teligent Inc., formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc., is based in Buena, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLGT. ValuEngine cut Teligent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut Teligent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TLGT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 327,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. Teligent has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 232.25%. The business had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teligent will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLGT. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teligent by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,824 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Teligent in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Teligent in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Teligent in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teligent by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

