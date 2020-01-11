Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telaria provides a software-based platform to manage video advertising. The company provides publishers with real-time analytics and decision making tools to control their video advertising business. The company changed its name from Tremor Video to Telaria in 2017. “

TLRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Telaria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Shares of TLRA traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.17. 1,591,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.86 million, a P/E ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Telaria has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Telaria had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Telaria will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telaria by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Telaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Telaria by 272.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Telaria during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Telaria by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

