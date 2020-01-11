Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:TOO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Teekay Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $631.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.46.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Teekay Offshore Partners had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $268.54 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 48.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 174,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 243,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Teekay Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth $680,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Offshore Partners Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

