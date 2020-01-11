TD Securities Boosts Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $53.00

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.09.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 189,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,273. Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 114.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $536,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 114.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

