SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research from $118.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SYNNEX’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.12 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNX. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.57.

SYNNEX stock traded up $16.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.56. 2,013,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,982. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.90.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $286,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,667.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $33,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,705.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,364 shares of company stock worth $2,245,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 348,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 315,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

