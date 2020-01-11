Superdry (LON:SDRY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 500 at Liberum Capital

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its price target trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDRY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superdry has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 574.44 ($7.56).

LON:SDRY traded down GBX 31.80 ($0.42) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 440 ($5.79). 1,493,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,951. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 496.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 444.14. Superdry has a 12 month low of GBX 371.32 ($4.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Superdry’s payout ratio is currently -0.03%.

In related news, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,886.08). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,098 shares of company stock worth $2,544,912.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

