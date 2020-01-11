Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Streamline Health Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Streamline Health Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 36,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,432. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 16.61%.

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 820,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,090.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyche T. Green III purchased 343,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,650 shares in the company, valued at $256,683. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 61,550 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

