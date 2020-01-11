Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBLK. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.02. 551,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

