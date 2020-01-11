SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SSNC stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,290. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.08%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 815.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

