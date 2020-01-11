SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their target price on SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE SPXC traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.87. 251,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,096. SPX has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.44.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 234,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 2,038.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

