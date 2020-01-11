Spectris (LON:SXS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,670 ($35.12).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SXS. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 2,065 ($27.16) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,935 ($38.61) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Spectris to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,760 ($36.31) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,639.09 ($34.72).

Shares of SXS traded down GBX 43 ($0.57) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,804 ($36.89). 264,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,769. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,984 ($39.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,856.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,598.87.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

