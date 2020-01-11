SONM 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.23 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. SONM has a market cap of $4.04 million and $1.23 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, HitBTC and Binance. Over the last seven days, SONM has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.22 or 0.01919829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00185981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SONM

SONM’s genesis date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official website is sonm.io . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, HitBTC, Liqui, IDEX, OKEx, Binance, Tidex and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

