Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.44.

NASDAQ SLNO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.05. 736,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,101. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 30,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $46,736.91. Also, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 34,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $55,125.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 525,927 shares of company stock worth $800,327. Insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

