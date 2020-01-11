SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered SolarWinds from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.44.

NYSE SWI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.57 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 74.35%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Pagliuca sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $350,226.84. Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 12,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $239,971.32. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,181 shares of company stock valued at $754,035. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 184.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

