Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WINR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as a virtual reality gaming and sports entertainment company in the United States and India. It owns and operates approximately 30 family entertainment centers across India, as well as a center in the United States. It offers an interactive and fun experience to customers at its centers, blending augmented reality and virtual reality and other games, indoor sports simulation entertainment, and food and beverage options to corporate customers, families, friends, and children.

