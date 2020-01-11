SIG (LON:SHI) Lowered to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of SIG (LON:SHI) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 150 ($1.97).

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Peel Hunt lowered SIG to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SIG from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on SIG from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 107 ($1.41) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 104.88 ($1.38).

Shares of SHI stock traded down GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 93.20 ($1.23). 16,805,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.33 million and a P/E ratio of 133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.96. SIG has a 52-week low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

