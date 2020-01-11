Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sesen Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:SESN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.66. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.60.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 5,692.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 98,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.