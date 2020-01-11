Serco Group (LON:SRP) Price Target Increased to GBX 180 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.92) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Serco Group to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Serco Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 168 ($2.21).

Get Serco Group alerts:

SRP traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 163.50 ($2.15). 1,765,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 98.65 ($1.30) and a one year high of GBX 165.40 ($2.18). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.57.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.