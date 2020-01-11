Saratoga Investment’s (SAR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAR. Compass Point raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 12th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.68.

Shares of NYSE SAR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.74. 189,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,114. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.65. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $27.04.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.17%.

In related news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony purchased 20,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

