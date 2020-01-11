Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.68.

NYSE:SAR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,114. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $291.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.17%.

In other Saratoga Investment news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth about $2,681,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $1,879,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 830,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,506,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth about $290,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

