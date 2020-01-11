Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.15 ($22.27).

Shares of ETR:SZG traded down €0.71 ($0.83) on Friday, hitting €18.04 ($20.97). The stock had a trading volume of 413,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a twelve month high of €31.51 ($36.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $975.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

