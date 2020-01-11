SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.86 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Huobi, Gate.io and ABCC. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $99,087.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SALT has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.01966413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00186467 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00028380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122302 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SALT

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LATOKEN, Huobi, Radar Relay, IDEX, Upbit, Liqui, ABCC, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx, Kyber Network and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

