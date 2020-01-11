Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.79.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. 1,421,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 161.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Michael Pflaging sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Also, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $74,142.00. Insiders sold a total of 136,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,522 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,124,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 207.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,701,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,131,000 after buying an additional 1,823,432 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,437,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after buying an additional 508,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 494.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 492,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 6,395.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 481,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 474,024 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.