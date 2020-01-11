SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised SAFRAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB raised SAFRAN/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SAFRAN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAFRAN/ADR currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

SAFRY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.39. 75,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,148. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. SAFRAN/ADR has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

