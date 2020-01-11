Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Receives Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RMG. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Royal Mail to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 192 ($2.53) to GBX 159 ($2.09) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 211.54 ($2.78).

Shares of LON:RMG traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 220.80 ($2.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 224.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.82. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 308.50 ($4.06). The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is 0.74%.

In related news, insider Rico Back purchased 300,000 shares of Royal Mail stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £702,000 ($923,441.20). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 300,083 shares of company stock worth $70,219,890.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

