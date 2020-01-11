Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Tops $22.99 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $22.99 million and $1.69 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, DragonEX, Upbit and Kyber Network. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Huobi, Binance, OKEx, Upbit, Gate.io, DragonEX, Kyber Network and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

