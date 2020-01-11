Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

RGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regenxbio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 677,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,478. Regenxbio has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regenxbio will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $313,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

